Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the July 29th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ETCG traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 472,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,452. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86.

