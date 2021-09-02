Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Kingstone Companies posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 214.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KINS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 60.1% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Kingstone Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 243,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kingstone Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KINS opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $77.12 million, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.94. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -533.33%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

