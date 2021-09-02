Kusama Market Capitalization Reaches $3.39 Billion (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 37.9% higher against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for about $400.43 or 0.00799140 BTC on major exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $3.39 billion and approximately $496.54 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00065023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.90 or 0.00135502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.52 or 0.00156701 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.48 or 0.07586627 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,215.87 or 1.00216089 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $492.29 or 0.00982473 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

