Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.01 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00065023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.90 or 0.00135502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.52 or 0.00156701 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.48 or 0.07586627 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,215.87 or 1.00216089 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.43 or 0.00799140 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using US dollars.

