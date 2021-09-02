BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 13,372 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 40.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NRG Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,631,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,346,000 after purchasing an additional 31,170 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in NRG Energy by 200.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in NRG Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 146,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in NRG Energy by 105.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 112,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 57,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 17.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $45.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.87. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on NRG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

