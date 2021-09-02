BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires New Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Textron by 412.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,689,000 after acquiring an additional 794,825 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Textron by 8.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,280,000 after acquiring an additional 545,155 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Textron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,991,883,000 after acquiring an additional 392,435 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 21.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,620,000 after acquiring an additional 336,138 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $71.94 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $74.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.