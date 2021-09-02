Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,443,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 977,725 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Amphenol worth $167,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 67.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 112.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $76.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $77.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,400 shares of company stock worth $28,014,820. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.