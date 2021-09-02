Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $515.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $503.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.32. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at $549,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,453,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,302,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,029 shares of company stock worth $41,390,259. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $493.50.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

