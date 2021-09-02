Jarvis Network (JRT) Market Cap Reaches $2.85 Million

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0982 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $630,392.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00060945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002957 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.93 or 0.00137565 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.36 or 0.00820949 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00048127 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

