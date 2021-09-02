HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSBC. Investec raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 9th. raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, DBS Vickers raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 63.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in HSBC during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 217.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

HSBC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.57. 14,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.51.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. Research analysts expect that HSBC will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.74%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

