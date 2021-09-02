Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:TAYD opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71. Taylor Devices has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 million, a P/E ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAYD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Devices by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Devices by 29.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include seismic dampers, fluidicshoks, crane and industrial buffers, self-adjusting shock absorbers, liquid die springs, vibration dampers, machined springs, and custom actuators.

