Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $165,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $108.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 0.93. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.34 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.43.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after acquiring an additional 391,459 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,267,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 1,453.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,927,000 after acquiring an additional 171,402 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,720,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Power Integrations by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 928,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,648,000 after acquiring an additional 139,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on POWI. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

