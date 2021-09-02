Sei Investments Co. Buys 17,189 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,189 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Ball worth $43,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Ball by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 121,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,601 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ball by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.69.

NYSE:BLL opened at $96.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.43. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.70 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 8,200 shares of company stock worth $736,472 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

