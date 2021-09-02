Sei Investments Co. Acquires 611 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $44,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,423,010. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $600.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a market cap of $85.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $616.14 and its 200 day moving average is $609.11.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

