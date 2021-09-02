Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $48,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $382,045,000 after buying an additional 182,601 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 28.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,777,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $274,200,000 after buying an additional 612,019 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% during the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $227,056,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 18.1% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,654,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,333,000 after buying an additional 253,895 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after buying an additional 859,666 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $2,840,243.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 25,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.30, for a total value of $2,548,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,936,710 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $98.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.50. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $104.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

