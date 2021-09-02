Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Analysts predict that Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Imago BioSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.40). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Imago BioSciences.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($7.80).

Several analysts recently weighed in on IMGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:IMGO opened at $24.75 on Monday. Imago BioSciences has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $27.74.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

