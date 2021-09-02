PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Invests $178,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 731 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Amgen by 129.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,742 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 59.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $735,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $87,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $223.35 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

