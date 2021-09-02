7,746 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Acquired by PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc.

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,494 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,048 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 311,057 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.99.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

