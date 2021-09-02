Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 201 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 552.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,274.

Shares of A stock opened at $175.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.76 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.74.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on A. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.