PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,321 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.15% of General Dynamics worth $76,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $199.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.58. The firm has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $201.15.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

