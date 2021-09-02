Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after acquiring an additional 713,005 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 262.2% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,425,000 after acquiring an additional 445,694 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 52.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after acquiring an additional 380,034 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 29.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,599,000 after acquiring an additional 282,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after acquiring an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $2,634,322.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,698.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 319 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.29, for a total transaction of $88,136.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,778 shares of company stock valued at $7,118,478. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $323.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.57 and a 12-month high of $326.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $303.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.67.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

