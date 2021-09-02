Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS opened at $164.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.45 and a 52 week high of $165.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.38.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $129,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,086,475.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,183 shares of company stock worth $24,717,641. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.55.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

