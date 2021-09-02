Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $20.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.35. 17,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,105. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.50 and a 200-day moving average of $195.29. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a 12 month low of $112.43 and a 12 month high of $237.86.

Get Five Below alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Five Below to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.86.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.