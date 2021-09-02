Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $215.00. The stock had previously closed at $216.05, but opened at $197.88. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Five Below shares last traded at $195.35, with a volume of 17,789 shares.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FIVE. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.86.

Get Five Below alerts:

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $1,860,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Five Below by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,906,000 after acquiring an additional 27,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.