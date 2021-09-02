Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.71.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPZEF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TPZEF traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,781. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

