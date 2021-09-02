Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $16,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,793,000 after purchasing an additional 100,277 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of General Mills by 39.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 87.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 7.9% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $58.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

