Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 706 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,218,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,713,000 after acquiring an additional 32,461 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 673,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,748,000 after buying an additional 82,347 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 38,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,146,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,850,000 after buying an additional 36,921 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 97,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,043,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.85. 38,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,162,710. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $460.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.