Magnetar Financial LLC Has $5.33 Million Stake in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU)

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MONCU. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $62,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $126,000.

Shares of MONCU remained flat at $$9.88 during midday trading on Thursday. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,214. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

