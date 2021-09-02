Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $4.49 Million in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISAA. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,464,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,998,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,497,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ISAA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.89. 89,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,108. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93. Iron Spark I Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $10.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th.

Iron Spark I Company Profile

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

