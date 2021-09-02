Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,839 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Qell Acquisition were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QELL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Qell Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QELL remained flat at $$9.99 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,220. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $15.53.

Qell Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

