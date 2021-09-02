Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $4.95 Million Position in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Marquee Raine Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Marquee Raine Acquisition in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:MRAC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,864. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Company Profile

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

