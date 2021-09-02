Name Changing Token (NCT) Market Cap Hits $3.16 Million

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Name Changing Token has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Name Changing Token Coin Profile

NCT is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Changing Token

