Short Interest in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Expands By 20.2%

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,310,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the July 29th total of 10,240,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

NYSE ESRT opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -170.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

