Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.950-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.47 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.450 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.80.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $149.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.75 and its 200 day moving average is $147.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $69.95 and a 52 week high of $172.25.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at $402,417.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,711 shares of company stock valued at $266,875 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fox Factory stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Fox Factory worth $18,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.