Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Director Alton E. Yother Sells 5,000 Shares

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $486,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,700.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Hibbett Sports stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.11. 910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $100.32.
Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $1,699,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile
Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.
Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.