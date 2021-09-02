Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Director Alton E. Yother Sells 5,000 Shares

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $486,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,700.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.11. 910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $100.32.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.34%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $1,699,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

