Emera’s (EMA) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Emera (TSE:EMA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emera to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.36.

Shares of TSE:EMA traded up C$0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$59.76. The stock had a trading volume of 36,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,901. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$58.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.67. Emera has a 52 week low of C$49.66 and a 52 week high of C$60.26. The stock has a market cap of C$15.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

