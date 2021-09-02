RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Short Interest Up 12.3% in August

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 323,200 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the July 29th total of 287,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

ROLL stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $230.15. The company had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $250.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROLL. Truist increased their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total transaction of $3,799,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,640 shares of company stock worth $8,903,976. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 394,017 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,851,000 after acquiring an additional 168,637 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 878,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,867,000 after acquiring an additional 165,748 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth about $29,679,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 20,349.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 145,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,995,000 after acquiring an additional 144,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

