RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the July 29th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ RAVE traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.30. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,130. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 million, a PE ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of RAVE Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAVE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group by 324.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 40,202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 72,615 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group by 304.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 397,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

About RAVE Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

