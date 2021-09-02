RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the July 29th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ RAVE traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.30. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,130. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 million, a PE ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.89.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of RAVE Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.
About RAVE Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.
