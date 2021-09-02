Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Lifted by Piper Sandler

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of PVH in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $2.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.51. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PVH’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.40.

PVH stock opened at $120.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.60 and a 200-day moving average of $106.73. PVH has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $121.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 8.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after acquiring an additional 618,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,640,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $822,039,000 after purchasing an additional 140,276 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth approximately $292,613,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,534,000 after purchasing an additional 39,907 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,761,000 after purchasing an additional 33,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

