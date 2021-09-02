Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,480 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 42.4% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $161.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.75. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $175.25. The company has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.