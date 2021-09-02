Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 56,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 1,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NOV by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $380,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,284 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in NOV during the first quarter worth $35,772,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in NOV by 156.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in NOV by 19,582,527.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,154,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,078 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.98. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $18.02.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOV. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

