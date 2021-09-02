Reviewing ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) and Legato Merger (NASDAQ:LEGO)

Legato Merger (NASDAQ:LEGO) and ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Legato Merger alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Legato Merger and ArcelorMittal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legato Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A ArcelorMittal 0 1 11 0 2.92

ArcelorMittal has a consensus price target of $35.47, suggesting a potential upside of 4.42%. Given ArcelorMittal’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ArcelorMittal is more favorable than Legato Merger.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.5% of Legato Merger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of ArcelorMittal shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of ArcelorMittal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Legato Merger and ArcelorMittal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legato Merger N/A N/A N/A ArcelorMittal 11.49% 15.22% 7.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Legato Merger and ArcelorMittal’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legato Merger N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ArcelorMittal $53.27 billion 0.65 -$733.00 million ($0.77) -44.12

Legato Merger has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ArcelorMittal.

Summary

ArcelorMittal beats Legato Merger on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Legato Merger Company Profile

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate. The Brazil segment covers wire rod, bar and rebars, billets, blooms, and wire drawing. The Europe segment offers hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated products, tinplate, plate, and slab. The ACIS segment produces a combination of flat, long, and tubular products. The Mining segment focuses on steel operations. The Others segment represents the corporate and shared services, financial activities, and shipping and logistics. The company was founded by Lakshmi Niwas Mittal in 1976 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Legato Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legato Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.