Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Oshkosh by 5.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Oshkosh by 7.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 3,465.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $949,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.88.

Shares of OSK opened at $113.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.44.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

