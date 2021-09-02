FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Short Interest Update

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the July 29th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $19.81 on Thursday. FVCBankcorp has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FVCBankcorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,323,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in FVCBankcorp by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,846,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 46,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.