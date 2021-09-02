Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,058 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,575 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Ross Stores worth $54,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 182.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,771 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,520 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 1,074.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,165,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $139,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,646 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after buying an additional 672,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,048,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $485,504,000 after buying an additional 629,287 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $117.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.93.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROST. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.