PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $71.68 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 641,065 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,046 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $71,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.3% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 67,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 45,486 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,133 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $117.45 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $81.75 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.08.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

