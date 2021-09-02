Clarius Group LLC Takes Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,074,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $537,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

LH opened at $304.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.51 and a 200 day moving average of $268.28. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $171.18 and a 52-week high of $307.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.52.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

