Clarius Group LLC Invests $228,000 in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Equifax by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,312,000 after buying an additional 798,873 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Equifax by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,118,000 after buying an additional 514,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,008,000 after buying an additional 358,703 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 21.6% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,397,000 after purchasing an additional 52,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFX opened at $273.71 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $273.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.91.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

EFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.42.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

