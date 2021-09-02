Zerogoki USD (zUSD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $62,400.00

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Zerogoki USD has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $62,400.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zerogoki USD has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001524 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zerogoki USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00061405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.49 or 0.00136621 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $411.48 or 0.00820789 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00048030 BTC.

About Zerogoki USD

ZUSD is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,591,997 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Zerogoki USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerogoki USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zerogoki USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zerogoki USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zerogoki USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.