Short Interest in Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Drops By 13.5%

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2021

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the July 29th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 64.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RKNEF opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72. Optiva has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.16.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Optiva from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Optiva Company Profile

Optiva, Inc provides software products, solutions and services to network operators throughout the world, including wireless, wireline, broadband and satellite. The firm offers real-time billing, a cloud-enabled converged billing and customer care platform, which provides real-time unified billing, rating, and charging for the operator’s data, voice, and messaging services; customer care capabilities; subscriber promotions and loyalty programs; and self-care options for prepaid, postpaid, and hybrid subscribers.

