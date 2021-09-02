Short Interest in Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Drops By 13.5%

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the July 29th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 64.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RKNEF opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72. Optiva has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.16.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Optiva from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Optiva, Inc provides software products, solutions and services to network operators throughout the world, including wireless, wireline, broadband and satellite. The firm offers real-time billing, a cloud-enabled converged billing and customer care platform, which provides real-time unified billing, rating, and charging for the operator’s data, voice, and messaging services; customer care capabilities; subscriber promotions and loyalty programs; and self-care options for prepaid, postpaid, and hybrid subscribers.

